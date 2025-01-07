Mari Lwyd, the mythical ghostly horse-figure will return to the streets of Aberystwyth later this month to celebrate Yr Hen Galan – the Old New Year.
The Mari Lwyd custom in Wales dates back to the early 1800s and sees a hooded, real-life horse skull paraded through town, accompanied by singers.
Traditionally, Mari and her attendants would call door to door asking for entry through the medium of song.
It is said that taking part in the procession will bring good luck for the year ahead.
The parade in Aberystwyth this year will take place on Friday, 17 January, starting near the Bandstand on the Promenade at 5.30pm, a little later than previous years.
Jem Randalls (Jem Tynrhos) and Jane Blank will be on hand, trying to keep the wild Mari in order!
Siôn Jobbins will struggle and sweat under the real horse skull!
The parade will visit some of Aberystwyth’s pubs, heading to the Bottle and Barrel at 6.15pm, Llew Du at 7pm and the Ship and Castle at 7.45pm.
"We always really look forward to the night! The first two years have been full of fun and excitement, and it's nice to rekindle the old Welsh folk traditions," says Jem, who lives near Llanrhystud. "We will also have a collection box, which will go towards the Ceredigion Bay Marine Wildlife Centre.
Siôn, who is also chairman of the Aberystwyth St David's Parade , added: "There is something special about the Gray Wharf. It attracts people to it like some Spotted Plover. It reminds people that Wales is older than the Industrial Revolution, and more interesting than the usual clichés. It's unique and it's fun. We celebrate our unique traditions and the fact that we are an ancient nation."
Cân y Fari Lwyd
Geiriau
Parti’r Fari – yn herio
Wel, dyma ni’n dŵad, Gyfeillion diniwad [I ofyn cawn gennad x3] i ganu. Os na chawn ni gennad, Cewch glywed ar ganiad [Beth fydd ein dymuniad x3] nos heno.
Mae Mari Lwyd lawen a sêr a rubanau [A chanu yw ei diben x3], mi dybiaf.
Parti’r Llety – yn ateb
Rhowch glywad, wŷr difrad, O ble ’dych chi’n dŵad [A beth yw’ch gofyniad x3] gaf enwi?
Parti’r Fari
O ardal Llanbadarn, Y Waun a Threfechan [Fe ganwn ein geiriau x3] am gwrw.
Parti’r Llety
Derbyniwn yn llawen Ymryson yr awen [I gynnal y gynnen x3] drwy ganu.
Parti’r Fari
Mi ganwn am wythnos A hefyd bythefnos [A mis os bydd achos x3] baidd i chwi.
Parti’r Llety
Mi ganwn am flwyddyn Os cawn Dduw i’n canlyn [Heb ofni un gelyn x3] y gwyliau.
Parti’r Fari
Gollyngwch yn rhugil, Na fyddwch yn gynnil, [O! Tapiwch y faril x3] i’r Fari.
Parti’r Llety
I’r Fari sychedig Fe rown ein calennig [A’r cwrw yn ffisig x3] i’w pheswch.
Parti’r Fari
Derbyniwn yn llawen, Y croeso mewn casgen [Cyflawnwyd y diben x3], mi dybiaf.
[Mae’r geiriau mewn bachau sgwâr yn cael eu hailadrodd 3 gwaith]