The owner of Bala’s Palé Hall has invested more than £200,000 to create a gallery of important Welsh art.
Owner Anthony Cooper-Barney and his estate director, Calum Milne, recently attended auctioneers Rogers Jones’ Welsh Sale and the British & European Fine Art auctions at Gregynog Hall, where he purchased 93 lots.
Coming home to Eryri National Park, where Palé Hall is located, are nine works by famous Anglesey-based artist Sir Kyffin Williams, which together cost more than £100,000.
The most expensive paintings were two oils on canvas titled ‘Anglesey in Winter’ and 'Road to the Mine, Blaenau Ffestiniog', which cost £39,000 and £36,000, respectively.
Two trademark Sir Kyffin Williams watercolours of a farmer with a walking stick were secured for £8,000 and £4,200, respectively, while a limited edition bronze bust of Dylan Thomas by Hugh Oloff de Wet cost £1,100.
Mr Cooper-Barney also purchased works by Sir Frank Brangwyn, Josef Herman, Paul Peter Pieck, Valerie Ganz, Ronald Herbert John Lawrence, Vivienne Williams, Iwan Bala, Roger Cecil, Keith Bowen, Alan Williams, James Donovan, Charles Wyatt Warren, Andrew Vicary, Will Roberts, Harry Holland and Claudia Williams.
“We aim to establish a gallery of leading Welsh artists here at Palé Hall to combine with a new sculpture trail that is being created in the gardens,” said avid art collector Mr Cooper-Barney.
“My investment at the Welsh Sale of art is a statement of intent to support Welsh artists.
“As well as buying art for the new gallery, we shall be inviting talented Welsh artists to exhibit their work here, so that Palé Hall becomes a hub for Welsh art.
“We are committed to establishing Palé Hall as a coveted destination here in the beautiful heart of Wales and have exciting plans in the pipeline to support the local community and Bala.”
Mr Cooper-Barney and his wife, Donna, fell in love with Palé Hall estate the first time they saw it. Their plans include developing a sculpture trail in the impressive gardens, which are being redesigned by New Zealand-born landscape designer Anthony Paul.