The Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway’s popular Cwrw ar y Cledrau/Rail Ale festival takes place on 7 and 8 June with Dinas Station acting as principal venue once more.
It will, however, be the last event on this site as contractors’ cabins will move in ahead of the new carriage shed build later this year.
Rail Ale Festival volunteer Dafydd Thomas said: “It will be sad to see Cwrw ar y Cledrau/Rail-Ale in its current format coming to an end having been involved as volunteers from day one and seen it grow and flourish. However, all is not lost as we will be looking at doing it slightly differently from 2025. The goods shed at Dinas will remain the focal point.
“This 1870s stone built structure has and will be a key feature of the festival; it provides an ideal location to keep the beers in first class condition. It has been like many a railway refreshment room - a place to meet old friends, have a chat, make new friends and generally enjoy yourself.
“Whether you’ve visited one of our previous festivals or you’re a newbie, all are welcome!”
The 2024 festival will feature a selection of real ales and ciders specially selected by bar manager Eryl Morris from microbreweries, many based in north Wales.
There will be food vendors on site and live music from local bands and musicians from Friday lunchtime onwards to keep visitors entertained!
Friday’s line up will be Eryl Jones a’r Gipsi Jas, Paul Magee, John ac Alun and Y Moniars.
On Saturday the entertainment comes from: Muddy Boots, Encôr Bangor Community Choir, Y Cyffro and The Wee Bag Band with The Jones rounding off the 2024 Rail Ale Festival.
Regular steam and diesel hauled trains will also be running throughout the weekend between Caernarfon, Dinas and Waunfawr to take you into Snowdonia’s spectacular countryside.
Opening hours will be 11am-11pm on both days and tickets are available to buy in advance or on the door.
Further information is available on the Rail Ale/Cwrw ar y Cledrau website.