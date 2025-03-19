A 76-year-old retired solicitor in Somerset has written a novel about Tryweryn.
Richard Wynn-Jones grew up in London but had the idea for a “Tryweryn catastrophe” novel many years ago. However, the opportunity only came along during Covid lockdowns. Isolation made him realise this was the ideal chance to turn the project into reality.
Richard’s father was born and raised in Ceredigion and often talked about Tryweryn when the valley was drowned to provide water for Liverpool.
“When we visited Aberaeron during school holidays, we would often drive to Aberystwyth and pass the famous rock south of Blaenplwyf, with the slogan Cofiwch Dryweryn.
“Seeing this prompted me to ask my father what that was about and he told me.
“We visited Bala and saw the dam and the reservoir.
“The story stayed with me and I decided I would like to write about it. The thought of a novel appealed to me.
“I read about protests, the march in Liverpool, the attempts to damage some of the dam infrastructure and the resentment caused, and became more convinced there was a fictional story to be told.”
It took several months to complete the book. Richard’s friends and relatives enjoyed it and encouraged him to publish. With the help of the Self-Publishing Partnership, Bath, he self-published his first book.
“A lot of characters grew in importance and one in particular, D.I. Terry Richards, became a fictional ‘friend’.
“As a result, I am writing a prequel set in Berlin in 1946/47 with Terry volunteering for and serving in the British Military Police.
“There is a long way to go but I hope, eventually, Terry will have his story published.
“Since I don’t have a publisher other than myself, there is no deadline but I am trying to press ahead, as I would like to finish it.”