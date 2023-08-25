The final show of the summer season at Cardigan Castle will include storytelling at its very best from award-winning outdoor theatre company Illyria.
Don’t miss their production of Robin Hood, taking place in the castle grounds on Friday, 1 September.
With Good King Richard away at war, the rich and powerful will lie, cheat, and break every rule to seize power and they’re ready to play dirty!
Luckily, so is the swashbuckling Robin Hood and his team of misfit rebels.
Together, they plot to bring down the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham, the scheming Prince John, and every single greedy villain they meet along the way.
It’s a fast-paced heist for all ages – and Robin Hood never misses a target!
This action-packed production delivers huge laughs, daring adventures, and well-deserved revenge!
Pack a picnic as Illyria swoops in with another unforgettable season of outdoor theatre.
The running time is approximately 1hr 50mins, including a 20-minute interval.
Suitable for ages five and up; younger children are also welcome. Doors open at 5pm for a 6pm start.