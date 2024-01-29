Readers will have recently seen a short piece trailing the appearance at Y Tabernacl on Thursday, 1 February of ‘outstanding musicians’ Huw Wiggin and Noriko Ogawa in a programme featuring their new album Rhapsody, ‘which has received glittering reviews’.
The good news is that Dolgellau too forms part of their tour of Wales, and the duo will be playing at 7.30pm on Friday, 2 February in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
Huw is one of the most popular saxophonists of his generation.
As well as being professor of saxophone at the Royal Academy of Music with a busy teaching and concert schedule, he finds time to be a regular performer on Cunard’s flagship ocean liners the Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and Queen Mary II!
He has appeared in venues as far afield as the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing.
Noriko is a professor of piano at the Guildhall and the Tokyo College of Music, with a likewise busy concert and recording schedule.
She is passionate about charity work and since the earthquake and tsunami which devastated Japan in early 2011 she has raised over £40,000 for the British Red Cross Japan Tsunami Fund.
Rhapsody takes as its inspiration Debussy’s 1911 Rhapsodie orientale for alto sax, and also showcases an arrangement of Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2.
Other works on the programme include a Bach arrangement by John Harle, and several exciting new commissions.