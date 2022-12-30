If you had the chance to share a stage with anyone, who would you choose? Yes, Canu Gyda Fy Arwr (Singing With My Hero) is back!
Meiroinnydd singer Rhys Merion has been lucky enough to be able to perform with some of the biggest names in music, and in the series Canu Gyda fy Arwr, he wants to give others the same experience.
With Rhys at the helm traveling all over Wales - and beyond - to make people's dreams of singing with their musical heroes come true, one thing’s for sure - this series will be jam-packed with dancing, emotion, and lots of surprises!
And the new series starts with one of the biggest names in Wales - Huw Chiswell.
The popular singer-songwriter from Cwm Tawe has composed some of Wales' most iconic anthems such as Y Cwm, Parti’r Ysbrydion, Dwylo Dros y Mor to name just a few. And over four decades, he has performed on many different stages and has five albums to his name.
The first individual who gets to fulfill a dream of singing with his hero is Tristian Lewis, a Science teacher at Caer Elen School, Haverfordwest. He was nominated by his friend and colleague, Nerys.
Tristian has always been a huge fan of Huw Chiswell, and its a surreal experience for both as they meet at their old school, Ystalyfera School, to practice the popular song Nos Sul a Baglan Bay.
And we get to enjoy the duet in the perfect location - where else but Baglan Bay at night.
We travel a bit further to meet the next person who wants to sing with their hero. Sam Ebenezer, originally from Talybont near Aberystwyth, lives in London and works in theatre.
Sam is used to treading the stages of Wales, and since going to Mountview College in London he has enjoyed living and working in the city, including a part in the iconic production of The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre.
"You have to have some kind of resilience to work in the theatre," said Sam.
"You go up for a job interview every week and maybe you book that job but it only lasts six weeks, so we keep looking over and over. There’s a lot of bad news instead of good news so you have to have some kind of strength to be in that world."
And the surprises keep coming, as they perform the classic, Y Cwm, on a boat on the Thames at dusk.
Although Tristian and Sam are infatuated with Huw Chiswell, the third singer is infatuated with Band Pres Llareggub (Llareggub Brass Band). Catrin Elis Williams, like Sam, has nominated herself to take part in the series:
"I love to sing," she said. "And I've reached the age where if I see an opportunity, I should take it! And if you don’t ask, you don’t get either!"
Originally from Mynytho, Abersoch, but now a GP in Bangor, Catrin comes from a musical family. Her mother taught her piano at Botwnnog School, and her father was a keen singer and led the Bala brass band.
After a bit of a surprise from Rhys Meirion in the surgery where she works as a doctor, Catrin is under the impression that she will sing Rhywbeth o’i Le with Band Pres Llareggub.
But when Huw Chiswell walks into the rehearsal, Catrin gets another shock!
"The nation's greatest musical genius has just entered Mynytho hall! I really thought my heart was going to stop!”
We get to enjoy a very special performance of Rhywbeth o'i Le from Mynytho Hall with Catrin, Huw Chiswell and Band Pres Llareggub.
The experience has been very moving for Catrin: "It's been a very emotional day, and I'm not an emotional person - I run on common sense and logic! But music does great things for you. I’ll remember this for a long time!”
Canu Gyda fy Arwr
Sunday 1 January 8.00, S4C
On demand: S4C Clic, iPlayer and other platforms
A Cwmni Da production for S4C