Soul singer Natasha Watts will once again perform live at Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan.
Natasha has been busy promoting her long-awaited fourth studio album, Music Is My Life.
She has also recently released a single from the record titled Brighter Days, which has been played on Jazz FM and is currently featured on over 10 different music charts.
Natasha describes Brighter Days as “a song of hope a song of understanding in the current times and a song for all to feel happy. Listening to Brighter Days can only bring you a feeling of warmth and it makes you smile and dance”.
Having blasted on the UK soul scene over 10 years ago, Natasha’s live stage performances and vivacious personality have made her one of the leading UK female soul independent artists.
Having performed all over the world and opening up for the best of the best from Gladys Knight to the Ojays, Natasha’s new album delivers a gritty mature and well-rounded soul sound that is hers and hers alone.
Come and enjoy the beautiful voice and charming stage presence that is Natasha Watts at Mwldan on Saturday, 25 March 7.30pm.