Join Cardigan Theatre for their latest production, ‘Murder at the Rehearsal’ – a play to die for!
For their latest production Cardigan Theatre return to their original roots with two summer performances at The Guildhall, Cardigan, where they performed their first full
production, ‘No Time For Fig Leaves’, on 2 June 1976.
‘Murder At The Rehearsal’ by Colin Barrow is at The Guildhall, Cardigan on 7 and 8 June. Performances start at 7.30pm and tickets are £10, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/cardigan-theatre.
A local amateur dramatic group meet for the first rehearsal of their new play, but the rehearsal comes to
an abrupt end when a cast member is found dead!
There is only one person who can solve this
mystery - Detective Shaw! Only he can discover what really happened to the perished performer.
Is this simply a tragic event or is there a murderous plot afoot? ‘Murder at The Rehearsal’ by Colin Barrow is by arrangement with Stagescripts Ltd.