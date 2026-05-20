Some shows are worth travelling for and seeing Tony Christie in Pembrokeshire is one of them.
Tony’s ‘The Great Farewell’ is coming to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre stage on Thursday, 25 June at 7.30pm.
His career started over 60 years ago, at 17, in a duo called the 'Grant Brothers'. In 1969 he signed with MCA records and had hits with 'Amarillo', 'I did what I did for Maria' and more.
The 70's saw Tony sell over 10 million records. The 80's slowed down due to changes in musical taste, however he was awarded the award 'Die Golden Europa' by German radio for superb showmanship.
The 90's led to more hits such as 'Sweet September' and the song by Jarvis Cocker, 'Walk like a Panther'.
Then came the call from Peter Kay, who brought Tony to a whole new generation of youth with the song '(Is this the way to) Amarillo'.
Tony is still going strong and he got into the football spirit with '(Is this the way to) The World Cup'.
He is the king of British music and many consider him to be one of the best solo artists to ever come out of the country. He fits into many categories of music: Country; Folk; Easy Listening and even some classical (So deep is the Night). But now he fits firmly into pop music as he is now one of, if not the most popular and successful solo artist still going today.
Only 25 VIP packages are available. This includes best seats, access to Tony's sound check at 4.15pm-5pm, a meet and greet with Tony and his wife Sue from 5pm, and a goody bag containing a personally dedicated signed CD and 10x8 photo.
Tony Christie – The Great Farewell can be seen on the Torch Theatre stage on Thursday, 25 June at 7.30pm.
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