Tregaron husband and wife terror team, Tommy and Margot Ellis, hope to replicate the success of their debut horror collection, ‘Grisly Deeds’.
They were surprised when their first book peaked at five, three and two in three separate Amazon bestseller charts and amazed to discover they’d shared a top five with Stephen King.
Their new release, ‘Grisly Deeds 2’, contains 13 brand new chilling tales, perfect for dark evenings by the fire.
Leave all the lights on once more as you delve into tales of the macabre, the spooky and the blood drenched. That strange old man you saw earlier, though… Don’t look now, but isn’t that him outside your front door?
‘Grisly Deeds 2’ is out now as an eBook or paperback from the website tommyellisauthor.wordpress.com or directly from Amazon.
For signed copies, pop along to The New Dairies Club, Water Street, Carmarthen on Sunday, 3 November 3pm-5pm) where Tommy will be performing a Blues Brother and ska tribute show.