The critically acclaimed touring production Pop Divas Live! is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 24 February at 2pm.
With family-friendly choreography and lyrics, all little divas and their friends will have the best time of their lives at Pop Divas Live!
The show now includes tributes to the most current artists in the world: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, as well as established favourites including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Beyonce and many more. Opening and closing the show is a tribute to the UK’s number one girl band Little Mix.
So, whether you’re a mum or dad who listens on the radio or a little diva who watches on a tablet, you can sing and dance along to all your favourite pop stars!
The production also offers a chance for some lucky little divas to join the stars live on stage to sing and dance.
The show’s creative lead, Katie Barker-Dale, trained at Laine Theatre Arts and has been in the industry for 10 years as a professional dancer and choreographer working in theatre, TV and film.
The show has proven to be popular for all ages up and down the country but especially for young children and their parents.
Katie said: “It’s been amazing to see my vision come to life with the help of a fantastic team. I’ve always wanted to create a show like this, The best part of the experience has been seeing kids and parents having fun.”