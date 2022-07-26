Variety of music set for festival
Platform 1 (above) and The Meadows (right) are among those scheduled to perform at Behind the Barn Music Festival
Behind the Barn Music Festival takes place at Cwmhiraeth,Velindre this month.
Taking place this Friday, 12 August and Saturday, 13 August, this licensed music event near Llandysul is set to entertain both locals and those from further afield.
Located in a picturesque setting surrounded by meadows, the organisers are set to bring you a variety of music from folk to indie. Softer acoustic style early on, leading to bands that will get you dancing.
With camping and campervan pitches available, local beers and a great menu, it will be the place to be.
Martha Lee, one of the organising team, said: “It’s a cliché but Wales is the land of song. As a band, Platform 1, we play many small festivals so it seemed an easy jump to setting up our own. Never have so many job lists been written, there has been a lot to do. Other musicians that we know have pitched in; all in all an outstanding team effort
“We want a festival where ticket prices are low, the music will be mainly original, showcasing the amazing talent of musicians from Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
“Adding to the musical mix there are performers from the Valleys, Bristol, Hull and even a musician from the Netherlands!”
A full list of artists can be found on the event’s Facebook page at @behindthebarnfestival
Tickets can be purchased online at Ticket Source, Edit Barbers Fair and Fabulous in Newcastle Emlyn and Y Pantri Bach in Drefach Velindre.
