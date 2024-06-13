Fans of cake, ciphers and spying will be delighted to know the next instalment of Alice Éclair: Spy Extraordinaire launches this month.
The fourth and final book in Aberystwyth author Sarah Todd Taylor’s series sees the young spy go undercover at an Olympic training camp to discover who is sending poison pen letters to a young cyclist, and the connection to a missing cipher machine.
“As it is Alice’s final adventure, I have packed in as many ciphers as I can,” said Sarah.
“There are some really tricky ones but, as usual, she has her friends to help her.”
The last instalment in Sarah’s series won the Children’s Favourite Award at Book for Topic’s Books of the Year awards.
“It’s been wonderful writing Alice these past few years,” Sarah said.
“I’m really going to miss her, but there is a new series in the pipeline, so just wait and see.”
Visit Waterstones, Aberystwyth 2pm-3pm on 29 June for cake, codes and Éclair.