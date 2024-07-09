Gwynedd teacher and author Chloe Heuch has recorded a video of her reading from her novel, ‘A History of my Weird’ exclusively for the ‘Cambrian News’.
The recording comes ahead of the launch of the book at Porthmadog’s Browsers Bookshop on 17 July (6.30pm-8.30pm).
Starting high school was never going to be easy for Mo, but a fall out with so-called ʻfriendsʼ leaves her lonelier than ever. Then she finds Onyx and together they explore an abandoned Victorian asylum.
Together they help each other accept their own differences even when others struggle to do the same. Determined to keep the pair apart, Onyxʼs dad’s actions force them back to the secrecy of Denham asylum. On Halloween night, with the old building due for demolition, the two friends enter for the last time...
Chloë lives near Pwllheli. Her YA novel Too Dark to See was published by Firefly in 2020. She divides her time between her children, writing and teaching.
‘A History of my Weird’ is recommended for children aged 9 and above. Watch Chloe’s video above to hear an extract from it.