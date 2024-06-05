Watercolour artist Graham Berry has delighted people in Aberdyfi by giving them a demonstration of his talents and running a workshop.
Berry delivered the demonstration and workshop to members and non-members of Aberdyfi Art Society at Neuadd Dyfi on Monday, 3 June and Tuesday, 4 June.
His demonstration of the use of colour has been described as “inspirational”.
The three stages started with a colour wash using prime colours leading to the second stage where he developed secondary colours, leading to the last stage of fine details which brought the painting to life, as demonstrated in the photograph.
The workshop gave the artists a chance to use his methods to produce their own paintings, resulting in a wonderful two days.
One of Graham’s paintings was raffled off and was won by a thrilled member of the society.
The society meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesdays in Neuadd Dyfi (10am-3pm) when members can work on their own paintings or watch demonstrations when there are visiting artists.