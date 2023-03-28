Looking for places to visit and things to do during the Easter school holidays and the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend, April 7-10.
MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism) has put together a round-up of events in Mid Wales to put a spring in your step this Easter.
RSPB | Easter Dinosaur Egg Trail
RSPB Ynys-hir Reserve, Eglwys-fach, Machynlleth, Powys, SY20 8DQ
Armed with the dinosaur's explorers trail sheet, find the dinosaur eggs hidden in the woods around the self-guided trail. Tell them where the eggs are and when you've found out which dinosaur laid which egg you can pick up your reward from the visitor centre. £4 per child. Please pay on arrival. No need to book.
Also at RSPB Ynys-hir during the Easter holidays -
RSPB | Wild Wednesday, April 5 2023, 13:30 - 15:30
Explore the wildlife that calls Ynys-hir home. Each session will include time looking for creatures that live in the ponds, woods and grasslands of Ynys-hir. There will also be time for a small craft activity and games. These sessions are suitable for children aged from four to 11 years and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear suitable clothing and footwear for exploring the outdoors and suitable for the weather on the day.
Easter at the Silver Mountain Experience
Silver Mountain Experience, Llywernog Silver-Lead Mine, Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 3AB
Visit The Silver Mountain Experience for some EGG-CITING fun this Easter!
Their resident Dragon Grotty and her mum, Cordelia, have hidden Cordelia's eggs across the site for safe keeping while they wait to hatch. Go on the hunt for their mysterious Dragon eggs and see if you can spot them. Intrepid explorers that find them all will win themselves a tasty reward. Alongside The Dragon Egg Hunt, you can enjoy three guided tours, as well as their brand-new play area and so much more. Pre-book your tickets online to guarantee entry.
Bala Lake Railway | Easter Egg Hunt
Llyn Tegid | Bala Lake Railway, Llanuwchlyn Station, Llanuwchlyn, Bala, Gwynedd, LL23 7DD
Join in the fun at the Bala Lake Railway this Easter. Can you find all the Easter eggs that are hidden along the line and at the station and solve the puzzle?
There’s a yummy chocolatey prize for every child, and you might even get to meet the White Rabbit. The Easter Egg Hunt is included free with your normal train ticket.
The Carrot Express at Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway
The Station, Llanfair Caereinion, Powys, SY21 0SF
April 8-10, 10am to 5:30pm
Steam train trips for family-filled fun this Easter! The Easter Bunny has arranged for all child passengers to receive a delicious chocolate egg on arrival and a special Easter badge! Expect Easter trails, egg hunts, games, giveaways and entertainment - all for the standard fare price.
Easter adventures at Powis Castle and Garden (National Trust)
Welshpool, Powys, SY21 8RF
From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, see the garden through the eyes of a robin and embark on a 10-point Easter activity trail.
Discover activities in the garden which will encourage you and your little ones to ‘be a bird’ this Easter. From roosting on one leg and measuring your wingspan, to dodging your predators and find feathers that belong to you, the trail is designed to be exciting and educational at the same time.
Before you set off, you'll receive a trail sheet and pencil to help you with your adventure. Don't forget to collect your treat at the end of your Easter egg hunt – you can choose from either a chocolate egg or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg. Both eggs are made using Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa.
Things you need to know before visiting:
• Trail costs £3 per child, this includes a trail sheet, pencil and chocolate egg.
• Normal admission prices do apply.
• Dogs are not allowed in the garden at this time of year.
• There are some steps in the trail, but alternative routes are available. The trail is suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs.
Centre for Alternative Technology
Machynlleth, Powys, SY20 9AZ
Head to CAT during the Easter holidays and take part in a series of free family events! Discover the underwater world of CAT’s ponds, explore the world of pollinators, and build tiny gardens.
Immerse yourself in CAT’s beautiful woodlands and gardens at a time when signs of spring are appearing all around and nature is just waking up after the long winter months. Pull on your boots and stomp around CAT’s quarry trail to unlock stunning views of the valley below or enjoy the peacefulness of the gardens and ponds in springtime.
Entry to site is via CAT’s iconic water-balanced cliff railway – one of the steepest cliff railways in the world. It takes you from the carpark below up into the hills to heart of CAT’s visitor centre.
With all this, an adventure playground and delicious food from the CAT café, you’ll find everything you need to keep the family happy this Easter.
All activities are free with your entry ticket.
Easter Adventures at Llanerchaeron (National Trust)
Llanerchaeron, Aberaeron, Ceredigion, SA48 8DG
This spring, treat your little ones to a world of adventures around the grounds at Llanerchaeron on our Easter adventures in nature trails.
Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. The trail takes place from Wednesday, April 5 – Monday, April 10, from 10am to 4pm. Explore the beautiful farmyard, gardens and grounds of Llanerchaeron.
The trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and an egg. You can choose from either a dairy or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg - both are made from Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa.
Elan Valley
Rhayader, Powys, LD6 5HP
Dam Open Days
Tuesday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 11 from 1pm – 4pm
Join the Rangers at one of their big Dam Open Days – an exclusive chance to venture into Pen y Garreg Dam and up to the central tower.
Walk through the dam at your own pace, before emerging onto the central platform where you’ll enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the dam wall and learn about the feat of engineering that made Elan.
Advance booking is recommended, either online or from the Visitor Centre shop. Please take the receipt from the shop if you buy on the day. They can take walk-ins at the dam but you must have the correct change for your party.
£5 per adult and £1 per under 18, with half the proceeds going to WaterAid.
Village Walking Tour
Thursday, April 6 from 10am – 12pm
Join rangers on a tour from the Elan Valley Visitor Centre through Cnwch Wood to the Elan Village that once housed the builders of the dams and their families. This is a moderate walk so please bring suitable clothing and footwear.
Pop-Up Stalls
Saturday and Sunday April 1 and 2 and April 7-10 from 9am – 4pm
Support local artists and crafters with Elan Valley’s weekend pop-up stalls.
Dyfi Walking Tours
Easter weekend April 7-10 Dr John Davies Mallwyd Tour and Owain Glyndwr and Machynlleth tour. Welsh tea and cake optional. Discover the story of Dr John Davies, the 17th century vicar, translator of the Welsh Bible and architect of three bridges in the wilds of Dyfi Valley or walk in the footsteps of Owain Glyndwr, the last native Prince of Wales in the 15th century and visit Parliament House in Machynlleth
Booking places on the tours at: