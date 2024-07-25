A new exhibition at The Seagull in Cardigan contains the work of artist Julie Rising.
Their work will be on display until Saturday, 3 August.
Julie lives in Carmarthenshire, she recently graduated with a first class BA Hons Fine Art at Carmarthen School of Art.
During her childhood she constantly sketched patterns, crafted and continued to be creative throughout a nursing career of 30 years in London.
Her artwork is primarily organic and developed intuitively from memory and emotions. Julie's starting points are often conceptual - an object, or the non tangible, a feeling, emotion or response.
‘The Journey’ is a record of psychogeographical observations, senses, experiences and responses to countries such as in India, Morocco, Peru and New Zealand which Julie visited during an independent travelling time in the 1990s and later in life. A journey of curiosity, cultural awakening, personal growth and altogether a very humbling experience.
See her work at The Seagull in Cardigan, alongside the work of artist Carmen Friedman.