The 24th WOW Wales One World Film Festival (21 March -4 April) brings world cinema to Bangor and Aberystwyth.
This year’s festival showcases stories of ‘Peace, Trust, and Resilience,’ exploring the complexities of these ideals.
With powerful films that amplify unheard voices, the programme reflects WOW’s dedication to showcasing narratives that ask difficult questions while offering hope and solidarity.
“As an all-female team, we’re honoured to bring fresh perspectives to WOW Film Festival while continuing its legacy as Wales’ longest-running film festival,” said Festival Director Annita Nitsaidou.
“Our 2025 programme embraces stories that challenge assumptions, foster understanding, and celebrate resilience. We hope audiences will join us in experiencing these powerful narratives together.”
Highlights include Satu, Year of the Rabbit and The Walk, two powerful Welsh productions being shown for the first time in Wales. Screenings will be followed by live Q&As, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look.
A curated program of ‘Made in Wales’ short films will be showcased in Aberystwyth, Bangor and Carmarthen, making this a great chance to enjoy world, UK, and Welsh premieres and meet the next Welsh and Wales-based visionaries.
The festival’s Ecosinema programme takes centre stage this year, featuring UK and Welsh premieres that delve into environmental issues. UK premieres include The Waste Commons and The Falling Sky, an immersive and unflinching reckoning that amplifies Yanomami leader Davi Kopenawa’s apocalyptic warnings, pulling us into the world at the Amazonian tribe’s pace.
WOW is also proud to bring the Welsh premiere of the multiple-award-winning The Battle for Laikipia, and present Rave On For The Avon with a live Q&A with director Charlotte Sawyer.
Women film-makers are under the spotlight again this year – more than half of the films in the festival programme are made by women. From Manuela Irene’s charming Xibalba Monster to the poignant Second Chance by Subhadra Mahajan, WOW champions stories about (and made by) women. A special place in the festival is given to two Palestinian female filmmakers, Farah Nabulsi and Laila Abbas, whose films The Teacher and Thank You For Banking With Us, bring modern Palestine to the big screen. The Balconettes is presented in partnership with Abertoir Horror Festival.
Brought to the festival by Screen Cuba, Memories of Underdevelopment and A Night With The Rolling Stones will be presented in Aberystwyth as a special back-to-back screening on 2 April, with introductions by Dr Guy Baron, an expert in Cuban cinema.
A visit to the Dominican Republic with Johanne Gómez Terrero’s Sugar Island gives audiences the chance to experience more of the Caribbean.
The UK premiere of Turkish film Hakkı will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director.
Quirky comedy Universal Language, which won Audience Awards around the world including the one at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, will close the festival in the very best possible way.
Animation celebration Abercon returns to Aberystwyth Arts Centre for its 4th year! This fun, family friendly event, run in partnership with Mencap Ceredigion, has anime-themed stalls, games, animation workshops and there's a Cosplay competition!