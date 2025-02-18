Women film-makers are under the spotlight again this year – more than half of the films in the festival programme are made by women. From Manuela Irene’s charming Xibalba Monster to the poignant Second Chance by Subhadra Mahajan, WOW champions stories about (and made by) women. A special place in the festival is given to two Palestinian female filmmakers, Farah Nabulsi and Laila Abbas, whose films The Teacher and Thank You For Banking With Us, bring modern Palestine to the big screen. The Balconettes is presented in partnership with Abertoir Horror Festival.