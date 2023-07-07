Aberystwyth Arts Centre Dance School presents Dance Back to the Future this Friday and Saturday (14 and 15 July).
There has been such excitement and anticipation to bring these individual ideas to the stage after such a long time away.
Peaky Blinders will inspire the performance from some of the school's older dancers (Picture supplied)
“We will be taking you on a journey through music and time, showcasing different styles of dance throughout the years,” a dance school spokesperson said.
The children in the show are aged between two and 18 years old.
Disney's Encanto provides the basis for one of the dances (Picture supplied)
They will present dances based on well-known films and TV programmes such as The Wizard of Oz, Encanto and Peaky Blinders.
Performances take place in the Aberystwyth Arts Centre theatre this Friday and Saturday at 7pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.
Dorothy and some of the youngsters playing the parts of the munchkins (Picture supplied)