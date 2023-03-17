Dynamix Performing Arts School bring Legally Blonde Jr to Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan.
On 28 and 29 March, the musical, based on the much-loved film with an abundance of catchy songs, toe-tapping dance routines and a gripping storyline is a must for all fans of the original.
The local theatre school for ages three to 18 runs weekly classes in acting, singing and dance and has become a leading institution for performing arts tuition.
Their previous hit shows include Matilda, Oliver and Annie. Their latest production of Legally Blonde Jr promises to be another rousing success and early booking is advised.
Performances are on Tuesday, 28 and Wednesday, 29 March at Mwldan at 6pm.
For further information on Dynamix Performing Arts, contact Laura on 07790 586064 or email [email protected]