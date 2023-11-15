Young people who have always dreamed of treading the boards will have the chance to do so this December with a unique opportunity at the Dragon Theatre in Barmouth.
Budding actors aged seven and over can sign up now for the ‘Show in One Day’ on Saturday, 9 December. They will rehearse festive speeches, scenes, songs, dances and poems from 11am before a performance on the Dragon’s main stage later that day in front of an invited audience of family and other loved ones.
The show is under the direction of local professional actor Julian Evans, of Llwyngwril, who runs Dragon Theatre’s popular weekly drama club. He also leads drama sessions for people of all ages in other venues around Gwynedd.
Hear what some of the children who have taken part in a previous 'Show in One Day' course thought about it in the video above.
To reserve a place for a young person in the Show in One Day, or to find out more about the Dragon’s Drama Club, email [email protected]
To find out more about Julian Evans and opportunities for people of all ages to try out drama, check out his website at www.julianevans.co.uk