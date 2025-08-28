Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Dreams and realities tug at you this week. Some strange happenings cause you to doubt your direction. Trust your instincts but ground your actions. It’s a time when precision meets passion, encouraging you to focus on practical tasks while noticing how love lights up your life.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You know the sense of weaving patience into your daily rhythm. Your aim is to gain more balance in your life and relationships and to tidy up routines. When small frustrations arise, lean into your natural sense of calm and steadiness.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Your heart seeks beauty and meaning, yet distractions dance all around you. With so much going on, this can scatter your focus especially in the workplace. Trust what feels in line with your deeper dreams. Make some time for fun and creativity mid-week.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You are aware of the need to show compassion but it’s important, too, to be clear about your thoughts and intentions. Home and family issues need your attention. Express what is in your heart with courage and this will help others understand you.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Communication feels delicate this week. You may hear more between the lines than what is being said out loud. A disappointment will remind you that not all promises will be kept. Someone you trusted lets you down. You will remember this in the future.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Other people might like to act without thinking but you prefer to consider all the details. A partner’s careless decisions have blurred joint finances or agreements. Now that this has been brought to your attention, proceed carefully with new commitments.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You stand at a crossroads between dreams and reality. Neptune tempts you to dream too far ahead. Bring your thoughts back to the here and now. Stay grounded by encouraging diplomacy and harmony in all relationships.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your emotions run deep, and this week you are even more aware of how you feel as well as what you sense, intuitively. The start of the week will bring misunderstandings. Be certain not to jump to conclusions. Give yourself time to consider all the facts.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your mind and heart long for expansion. Yet talks with a practical friend will remind you of the need to check your map before you run. Happiness can be found through learning and adventure providing you organise your wanderlust into something lasting.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
This week brings a delicate balancing act between dreams and duties. An impulsive colleague will try to persuade you to take a shortcut. Ignore them. A steady climb remains the wiser path. Career choices need to be rooted in fairness and honesty.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Yearning for freedom is natural for an Aquarius, but confusion about your next step may slow you down. Circumstances early on will cast a cloud over your long-term plans. Conversations throughout the week will help you understand exactly what is going on.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Jobs you take on now will not be as easy as someone is making them out to be. Neptune, your ruling planet, heightens your intuition but also your vulnerability to illusions. This is why you should seek clarity before jumping into new situations.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.