The Dragon Theatre’s Drama Club marked the start of summer with a special performance of Alice in Wonderland.
And for the first time the group, which has members aged from nine years and up, was joined on the bill by the Little Dragons, who are aged from five to eight, who delighted the specially-invited audience with their singing, dancing and poetry recital.
The Drama Club company was led by two of its longest-standing members, India Catherwood and Layla Stone-Williams, sharing the role of Alice.
Jacob Slater-Ferguson (Mad Hatter) returned to the Dragon stage after his excellent Dylan Thomas reading at the Christmas show last year, providing comic relief along with Riley Taylor (White Rabbit) and Ayla Hession (Cheshire Cat).
Alivia-Rose Thomas (The Narrator), Macie Stringer (Queen of Hearts) and Callista Bavin (Tweedledum) were singled out by director Julian Evans for special praise – all new members of the club who had taken on important roles at short notice – as well as Megan and Elen Thomas, who were crucial to the ensemble.
“I’m so proud of these dedicated young performers,” said Julian, a professional actor who launched the club last year and is running drama workshops around Gwynedd throughout the summer.
“Putting on a show is a huge commitment and they and their families can be very pleased with what they’ve achieved.
“It was wonderful to have the younger ones there on stage as well - it’s inspiring to see their energy and their excitement. We hope it’ll be the start of a lifelong love of the theatre for them.”
For more information about the future plans for the drama club and for Little Dragons, email [email protected]
For more information about Julian and the drama sessions he is leading this summer, check out his website: www.julianevans.co.uk