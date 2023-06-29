An exhibition has opened at Yr Ysgwrn to celebrate the relationship between language and nature.
The Lost Words exhibition opened to the public on Saturday, 24 June at Yr Ysgwrn near Trawsfynydd, in partnership with Amgueddfa Cymru and the Eryri and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authorities.
‘The exhibition, arranged by Compton Verney, Hamish Hamilton and Penguin Books, brings original art pieces by Jackie Morris alive side by side with English poetry from Robert Macfarlane and Welsh pieces from Mererid Hopwood.
The book of the same name by Macfarlane seeks to reconnect people, and especially our younger generations, with words that are slowly disappearing from our everyday lives, especially those related to the natural world.
The art pieces will play on conscience and encourage the audience to engage with the wonder of language and develop a deeper appreciation of nature.
Yr Ysgwrn, the home of Hedd Wyn, is an accredited museum which is committed to protecting Welsh heritage and celebrate the connection between the area’s unique culture and the landscapes and wildlife, it’s the perfect setting for hosting such pieces of art.
Naomi Jones, the National Park Authority’s head of cultural heritage said: “We are honoured to bring this captivating exhibition to Yr Ysgwrn, a place that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Wales.
“We hope that it will inspire people from all generations to reconnect with the natural environment and foster the relationship between language and biodiversity.”
The exhibition runs throughout the summer and beyond.