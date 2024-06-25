An ‘extreme’ parking ban alongside Bala lake where councillors believe a “tragedy” is waiting to happen has been approved.
Hundreds of visitors park on the narrow B4403 on one side the lake between Bala and Llanuwchllyn, but some “inconsiderate and reckless” motorists create congestion, impacting locals in the Llangywer area and making it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee agreed, on 24 June, to a ‘clearway order’ on the B4403 between Llanuwchllyn and Bala.
Clearways are stretches of road where it is forbidden to stop a car for any reason – except an emergency – and allow the council to take action, including towing vehicles.
The order will only apply to the carriageway; lay-bys along the route will still be available for parking.
Officer Iwan ap Trefor said they had received complaints from officers of the national park and members of Llangywer Parish Council, expressing concern about inconsiderate parking.
Reckless parking has not only caused congestion, but also hampered the response time of emergency services.
One objector claimed the clearway order was an “extreme” response to a specific issue that only impacted certain sections of the road, occasionally, but Mr ap Trefor said officers felt the response was not extreme.
“The road is very narrow, we believe introducing a restriction in just one place would lead to parking issues in other areas along the road.”
Cllr Alan Jones Evans, Llanuwchllyn, said the area had seen a “great increase” in visitors since Covid.
“When the weather is fine, inconsiderate parking causes congestion for many hours from Easter to September, all the world and his wife, come to the area,” he said.
“Hundreds of people go into the lake; this could be a real accident waiting to happen.
“We have to respond to make sure that emergency vehicles can get through. It could be a tragedy waiting to happen.”
Cllr John Pughe agreed saying it was often “quite difficult” for larger emergency vehicles to pass.
“The lake does does bring many people to the are, perhaps if there was a farmer who would be willing to open a field for parking, it could resolve the problems?” he suggested.
Cllr Anne Lloyd-Jones agreed saying it could be “an opportunity for a farmer to make some money.”
But Mr ap Trefor said the matter before the committee was “in relation to creating a clearway”.
The clearway order recommendation received 12 votes in favour, with one abstention.