Alan Wyn Jones, Managing Director of SCC said, “I am pleased to be able to add someone of James’ calibre to the team as we enter the next growth phase of our co-operative. James will very much focus on continuous improvement opportunities within our operations and work and develop the team to deliver our objectives. Having had James onboard for a good 15 months already, I’m excited to work with James in delivering a new operational culture that will only add further value to the business”.