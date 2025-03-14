Wales’s leading dairy co-operative has announced the completion of a significant expansion project worth £25m.
For the past 18 months, South Caernarfon Creameries, Wales’s oldest dairy farmer co-operative has been investing heavily in developing its site at Rhydygwystl, near Pwllheli, North Wales to further increase their production and packing capability.
Celebrating this latest milestone is newly appointed Operations Director, James Knowlson.
James joins the company following the completion of Project Dragon, a £25 million investment programme that included a new whey processing facility, additional cheese production lines and a new cleaning facility along with increasing its utility services. James, along with his team, will be responsible for managing operations as the company continues its sustainable development journey over the next few years.
Alan Wyn Jones, Managing Director of SCC said, “I am pleased to be able to add someone of James’ calibre to the team as we enter the next growth phase of our co-operative. James will very much focus on continuous improvement opportunities within our operations and work and develop the team to deliver our objectives. Having had James onboard for a good 15 months already, I’m excited to work with James in delivering a new operational culture that will only add further value to the business”.
James said, “I’m absolutely delighted to join South Caernarfon Creameries. It’s a great business, with great people.
“The recent strategic investments have now provided us with a fantastic facility and a firm foundation on which to build future sustainable success for our farmer members and the wider team here at South Caernarfon Creameries.
“Utilising state-of-the art cutting and packing equipment, our new portioning line will revolutionise production, improving yield by over 5% and increasing efficiency by around 30%, when compared to the previous line.
“We have also included the latest pack stacking technology on our new portioning line, the first time this has been done on flow wrapped portions in the dairy industry. With this pioneering innovation, we will be able to offer a unique advantage in terms of packaging efficiency and product quality.
“Additionally, the new stacking process has lessened the risk of RSI by reducing the number of manual picks per minute from 45 to 15 on the majority of our products.
“This advancement not only enhances our operational capabilities but also underscores our commitment to the well-being of our employees and the quality of our products. We are excited about the future and the opportunities these innovations will bring to our business and our community, and I am excited to lead the Operations Team to even greater heights in the future as we continue to produce top quality Welsh dairy products.”