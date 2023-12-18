More than 60 festive tractors took part in a Christmas-themed fundraiser in the Tywyn area at the weekend.
The inaugural Tywyn Christmas Tractor Run has so far raised more than £1,600, smashing the initial £500 target set by organiser Nigel Williams, landlord of the Victorian Slipway.
Speaking prior to Sunday's event, he said: “This is the very first tractor run that’s been organised in Tywyn and the surrounding villages. I took over the Victorian Slipway in July this year and wanted to connect with the community.
“I am from a farming background and I was surprised that a tractor run is not an annual event here, so I got together with Rhys Williams and John Williams, local farmers, and the event snowballed from there.”
Tractors adorned with Christmas lights and decorations lined up on the promenade in Tywyn for Best Dressed Tractor and Best Dressed Driver competitions.
They then set off from Tywyn heading to Aberdyfi, Bryncrug, Llanegryn, Rhoslefain and Llwyngwril before returning to Tywyn via the High Street.
Llinos Furneaux was there to capture the tractors being cheered on by hundreds of people lining the streets - be sure to watch the video above to see the festivities in action.
Among those taking part in the tractor run was Father Christmas himself who hitched a ride on the local Rotary Club's trailer.
You can still contribute to the event's GoFundMe fundraiser in aid of the DPJ Foundation and Wales Air Ambulance here.