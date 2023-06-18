A fire has broken out at a business in Lampeter.
Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Service are tackling the blaze, believed to be at a car body repair business on the industrial estate.
A spokesperson for the fire brigade told the Cambrian News several engines are at the scene.
The spokesperson said: "There is an incident at a body repair shop in Lampeter and we are dealing with it now. Maisie Baynham took this photograph of thick black smoke coming from the blaze, and reported seeing "a massive fire this morning".