Two Gwynedd businesses have been recognised at this year’s AA Hospitality Awards.
The Gunroom Restaurant at Plas Dinas Country House has won an award for wine, and Fanny Talbot’s in Barmouth has been awarded three rosettes.
Daniel Perks, Director at The Gunroom Restaurant: “During my career spanning 25 years of caring for guests in hotels and restaurants, my interest in wines has developed into a passion. I am now lucky to be in a position to be able to devote time to developing a wine list that an integral part of the story telling and strong sense of place and history. To have respected industry recognition from the AA, that what the team and I have designed is indeed something special, is an immense achievement. A truly proud moment in our time as custodians of Plas Dinas Country House & The Gunroom Restaurant.”
Owen Vaughan, Head Chef at Fanny Talbot said: “It has been a pleasure to have brought on this team and venue since opening what is a relatively short time ago and look forward to celebrating.”
The UK’s hospitality elite gathered at JW Marriott Grosvenor House on 23 September for the AA Hospitality Awards 2024. Hosted by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, the star-studded evening was presented by BAFTA-nominated television and radio broadcaster Angellica Bell, widely recognised for her winning victory on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’. The night celebrated the most outstanding hotels, spas, restaurants, overall Inns and B&Bs, alongside with the people who drive them forward.
Attended by 900 guests, the event highlighted the very best in British hospitality, honouring achievements across 16 award categories.
Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said: “This incredible celebration is a true testament to the strength and innovation within our industry. The dedication and excellence demonstrated by all the hospitality teams have been nothing short of inspiring.
“Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and new Rosette holders for their remarkable contributions.”
The AA introduced the renowned star rating scheme for quality in 1908 and have continued to shine a well-deserved spotlight on individuals and establishments who consistently deliver excellence to their guests.