Daniel Perks, Director at The Gunroom Restaurant: “During my career spanning 25 years of caring for guests in hotels and restaurants, my interest in wines has developed into a passion. I am now lucky to be in a position to be able to devote time to developing a wine list that an integral part of the story telling and strong sense of place and history. To have respected industry recognition from the AA, that what the team and I have designed is indeed something special, is an immense achievement. A truly proud moment in our time as custodians of Plas Dinas Country House & The Gunroom Restaurant.”