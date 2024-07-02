Gwynedd charities and community organisations are invited to apply for a share of £3,000.
The fund is thanks to the launch of a new initiative from holidaycottages.co.uk and Go North Wales, part of North Wales Tourism.
Three groups from north Wales will receive £1,000 from the North Wales Community Fund, to celebrate the work of charities and groups making a difference to people’s lives.
To apply for the fund, and for more information, visit www.northwalestourism.com/community-fund-initiative by 4 August.