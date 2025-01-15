A Gwynedd man has been arrested following a police pursuit in the Bangor area.
North Wales Police say that at around 5pm on Sunday, 12 January, officers attempted to stop a vehicle suspected to be driving at speed on Caernarfon Road, however, the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.
“A short time later, an officer of the Roads Crime Unit brought the car to a stop on the A55 slip road at J10,” a police spokesperson said.
“Thankfully, the officer was not injured during the incident, although the police vehicle sustained substantial front-end damage.
“A 29-year-old from the Bangor area was detained and arrested on suspicion of drug driving, dangerous driving and driving without a licence.”