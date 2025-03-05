Police in Gwynedd are appealing for help to find a man following an incident on a bus.
North Wales Police issued the appeal on the NWP Gwynedd North Facebook page.
In the post, a police spokesperson said: “Can you help?
“We need to speak with the man in the photo in relation to an incident on a bus between Bangor and Caernarfon on January 13th.
“If you know who this person is, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000034307.
“We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”