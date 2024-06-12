People in Gwynedd aged 75 and over who has not had a spring Covid booster can visit a vaccination centre from Monday.
Walk-in clinics will run for two weeks in locations across Gwynedd before Betsi Cadwaladr University Hospital’s Covid-19 Spring vaccination programme comes to an end on Friday, 28 June.
Anyone 75 and over who missed their booster appointment, has misplaced or did not receive their invitation to come forward is encouraged to do so before the end of the month.
If you have an appointment before the end of June and have received an invitation through the post, do attend.
Check your letter carefully because the venue may be different from previous vaccination programmes.
If you are unable to attend, reschedule it by calling 03000 840 004.
In Gwynedd visit Ffriddoedd Road Vaccination Centre, Ffriddoedd Road, 8.30am-4.30pm, from 17-21 and 24-27 June, Ysbyty Alltwen, Tremadog, 1pm-4.15pm, on 21 and 28 June, Pwllheli Rugby Club, 10am-4pm, on 19 and 26 June and Byw'n Iach Glan Wnion, Arran Road, Dolgellau, 10.30am-3pm on 28 June.