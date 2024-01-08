FIRE crews were called to Bronglais on Monday morning after a car collided into the hospital's wall.
No patients or staff were hurt in the incident, that occurred at around 8.22am on Monday morning at the Aberystwyth hospital, but the driver of the vehicle is receiving treatment.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "The (Aberystwyth) crew responded to a road traffic collision involving one private motor vehicle that had left the hospital’s car park and collided with a wall of the hospital.
"One casualty was extricated through the rear of the vehicle using a spine board and conveyed to hospital for precautionary checks.
"The building was evacuated and its electricity supply was isolated.
"Crew members utilised one hose reel jet, RTC cutting equipment and chocks and blocks.
"Due to the structural damage caused by the collision, crews remained at the scene while waiting for a structural engineer to make the area safe.
"The crew left the scene at 9.46am."
A spokesperson for Hywel Dda University Health Board added: "A road traffic accident occurred at Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth this morning.
"The incident is being managed by the relevant emergency services.
"No patients or staff were hurt in the accident, but the driver of the vehicle is receiving treatment.
"The accident is impacting some services at Leri Day Unit.
"If you have an appointment at Leri Day Unit this morning, please attend as planned, but please allow more time and please note that the car park is not in use.
"If your appointment is affected, you will be contacted by our teams. Please do not phone the hospital to check your appointment.
"To ensure that we can treat patients appropriately, we urge you to choose your healthcare services very carefully, so that we are only seeing people with urgent or emergency care needs in A&E."