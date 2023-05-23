Seven food establishments in Ceredigion have received the top food hygiene rating, among them Aberystwyth Rugby Club which was slapped with a one-out-of-five earlier this year.
Following inspection in December 2022, the Food Standards Agency said Aber RFC required major improvement in the management of food safety.
Now, the club has received top marks across the board following inspection earlier this month, meaning it has secured a five-out-of-five alongside six other local businesses.
The Pepper Pot Bar & Grill in New Quay, Llond Plat in Aberaeron, Jitterbug at The Famous Pound Shop in New Quay, New Quay Yacht Club, Pendinas at Aberystwyth's National Library of Wales and Pennau Crafts in Bow Street were also awarded the highest rating.
Meanwhile, Siop Tresaith was handed a four-out-of-five rating following inspection on 14 April.
The latest inspections mean that of Ceredigion's 213 similar establishments with ratings, 118 (55 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.