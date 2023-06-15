An investigation into the cause of a house fire yesterday will conducted "once it is safe to do safe," the fire brigade have said.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement this morning following yesterday's fire in Dinas Mawddwy.
Firefighters were called to the house fire at 2.45pm yesterday, Wednesday, 14 June.
A spokesperson said crews from across Gwynedd and Powys and as far away as Wrexham and Rhyl attended the scene
The spokesperson said: "At the height of the incident, crews from Porthmadog, Machynlleth, Llanfyllin, Dolgellau, Barmouth, Wrexham, the Environmental Protection Unit from Wrexham and the Incident Command Unit from Rhyl were at the scene.
"The last crew left the scene just before 11pm, and one crew has returned following a re-inspection this morning.
"There are no reports of any one injured in the incident.
"The cause of the fire will be investigated once it is safe to do so."