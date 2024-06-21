An investigation has been launched following the death of a man found with chest injuries.
North Wales Police received reports of an incident in which a man had sustained chest injuries on Bardsey Island (Ynys Enlli) shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, 19 June.
“Assisted by coastguard crews and paramedics, officers attended the location where, sadly, a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.
“The man’s next of kin have been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the death is currently being undertaken.
“Officers are currently liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and the coroner as part of this investigation.”