An evening of jazz standards in Barmouth awaits when the Neil Yates and Huw Warren Jazz Quartet visit the town’s Dragon Theatre.
The theatre will host Neil on trumpet, flugel horn, and tenor sax, and Huw on keyboard, on Friday, 28 June, and they will be joined by James Owston on double bass, and Euan Palmer on drums.
Neil is a performer, composer and educator, and lectures in jazz improvisation.
Huw is a Welsh jazz pianist and composer with an international reputation.
Barmouth Dragon Theatre bar will be open from 7pm with music from the jazz quartet starting at 7.30pm.