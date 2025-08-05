An investigation has been launched after nine lambs died in a suspected dog attack near New Quay.
Dyfed-Powys Police Rural Crime Team officers are investigating a report of livestock worrying in the Maen-Y-Groes area, near New Quay on Tuesday, 29 July.
Officers say nine lambs have been killed in what is suspected to be a dog attack.
A police spokesperson said: "Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.
"‘Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing injury or suffering.
"This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved, and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.
"Always keep your dog under control around other animals and if you see a dog on the loose worrying animals, report it to us."
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
