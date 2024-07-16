Three guide dog owners from the Llŷn Peninsula have hiked up yr Wyddfa – without their dogs!
Nia Hicks-Brew and Ed Roberts from Pwllheli, and Osian Williams from Nefyn, reached the summit with the help of long canes and a team of sighted human guides, who had all received special training beforehand from Guide Dogs Cymru.
The event raised £3,560 for the charity – the height of the mountain in feet above sea level.
Trek organiser Rob Armstrong said: “It was a fantastic achievement by three people who have little or no sight. They braved wind, rain and hail, and it was minus three at the summit, but they were determined to keep going to raise vital funds.
“I wish I could have captured the faces of people when they saw one of the guide dog owners casually walking along the rocky path with his white cane. He was focusing on my feet as his guide, and people’s jaws did drop!”
The dogs travelled to the summit in style on the Snowdon Mountain Railway, where they were reunited with their owners.
Andrew Lennox, chief executive of Guide Dogs UK, joined the team of sighted guides, and a chance meeting with singer Katherine Jenkins made the day extra special. The team was welcomed back to Llanberis Station by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts.
Speaking afterwards, Andrew said: “Although I was there as Chief Executive of Guide Dogs, I was also part of the team providing support to three incredible guide dog owners who were seeking to raise awareness of our charity. For the three of them to complete the whole challenge less than 30 minutes off the pace of the average climber was testament to their determination and something I am proud to have been able to support.
“My guiding stints included the final 200m climb to the summit over really challenging terrain, through strong wind and rain. We all felt enormous pride when we reached the summit.”
Pwllheli’s Nia Hicks-Brew said: “It reminded me of how difficult life would be without my guide dog. Using a long cane is tiring as it takes constant concentration. I was relieved to be reunited with Una at the summit.”
Several local businesses and organisations, including Johnsons Hotel Linen, Ffenestri C&D Windows and transport service O Ddrws I Ddrws, supported the team with cash donations or practical help.
To donate, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/yr-wyddfa-2024