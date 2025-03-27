Llŷn singer Duffy has been pictured for the first time in 10 years since her kidnapping.
The TikTok video released yesterday 26 March shows Duffy lip-syncing over a new garage remix of her 2008 song, produced with Emotion HQ.
The post teases: “Some of you asked if Duffy was really doing a UK Garage remix with us...”
Duffy shot to fame from being an unknown talent show contestant to winning three Brit awards for her 2008 album, Rockferry.
Five years ago, the singer opened up about what happened after she was drugged and abducted at a restaurant whilst celebrating her birthday.
She was flown abroad and held for four weeks, where she was raped.
After being returned home by the assailant, she was initially too terrified to go to the authorities about her ordeal.
She wrote that she kept away from others, becoming estranged from her loved ones and interrupting a promising career.
She wrote: “I would not see someone, a physical soul, for sometimes weeks and weeks and weeks at a time, remaining alone.
“I would take off my pajamas and throw them in the fire and put on another set.
“My hair would get so knotted from not brushing it, as I grieved, I cut it all off.”
She described moving house five times before she began to feel safe, enduring blackmail over her story and three men breaking into her home.
She signed off: “I am sharing this because we are living in a hurting world and I am no longer ashamed that something deeply hurt me.”