A 34-year-old Dolgellau man has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for rape.
Thomas John Cato, of Bristol House, Smithfield Street, Dolgellau, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court yesterday, Wednesday, 14 June, after being convicted of a rape that occurred in Dolgellau on 9 November, 2022.
He received an 11-year custodial sentence, with an extended period of six years on license following his release.
Cato was also made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), must register as a sex offender for life, and was handed an indefinite restraining order against the victim.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bethany Clarke said: “Cato is a dangerous individual with a history of violent behaviour.
“The length of his sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence and the impact it has had on not just the victim, but on the local community.
“My thoughts are with the victim who has shown remarkable bravery throughout the investigation, and I hope that she can find closure and comfort in knowing that justice has been served today.”
Detective Inspector Chris Hargrave of the North Wales Amethyst Team said: “We continue to be committed to bringing perpetrator of sexual crimes to justice and I would encourage anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime to come forward and speak to us.
“The Amethyst team is made up of specially trained officers to support victims through the investigation. We work closely with the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to provide confidential medical, practical and emotional support from specialist doctors, nurses and support workers.”
You can visit our website here for further information on how to seek assistance and support - Rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | North Wales Police