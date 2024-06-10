A 20-year-old man who died following an incident in Barmouth has been named as 20-year-old restaurant worker, Mohamad Alkadour.
An inquest in Caernarfon has heard how Mr Alkadour, of Trevor Street in Wrexham, got into difficulty in the sea at Barmouth on Bank Holiday Monday (27 May).
Emergency services were called to the Barmouth area at 6pm, and a multi-agency search was launched involving the coastguard, RNLI and police.
Mr Alkadour was found shortly before 8pm. He was taken to hospital via air ambulance where he sadly died.
Coroner Kate Robertson opened an inquest in Caernarfon to establish the cause of Mr Alkadour’s death.
The coroner said that Mr Alkadour and a friend had been swimming in the sea when some waves came over him with some force, pushing him underneath the water.
A provisional cause of death was given as drowning. The inquest was adjourned until a later date.
Detective Inspector Richard Griffith said at the time: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn’t already spoken to police or may have any footage to contact the police quoting reference 24000477242.
“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who we continue to support, and the coroner has been informed.”