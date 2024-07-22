Meet the care manager-turned-dog-groomer who specialises in anxious pooches.
Lisa Morgan opened her business Country Paws only this January, with such success that she had to put down the lead at her long-term dog walking business.
Her business based in the rear of her Blaenplwyf home is the work of a lifetime- starting off growing up around animals, her family had Jack Russells, collies, and labradors.
With her family regularly intervening to save wildlife, Lisa became animal-obsessed as a teenager, volunteering in shelters, and competing in dog handling and show handling at Crufts.
After “not doing well at school” Lisa always felt a “massive sense of purpose” working with animals, stating: “I felt like I was making a difference”.
She studied animal management, animal science and agriculture, but after struggling to find work and climbing the NHS ladder to become a care manager, she finally decided to go back to her roots last year.
Her new business has a unique offering - by catering to anxious dogs by appointment only, she’s able to give the pup a calm environment with just her and her fluffy client in the room. Lisa, 32, said: “My whole life I’ve always been with dogs, animals have been my major passion.
“With grooming, it’s not just a fancy cut, you’re helping with the animals' health.
“After my dog Ozzy got sick he became sensitive to noise.
“I took time off work and worked with him and now he falls asleep on the grooming table.
“I offer a calm and relaxing experience for the dogs I groom - it’s just me and the dog, there’s no loud noises, and even the teeth cleaning is silent as I use ultrasonic toothbrushes.”
On top of her grooming, de-shedding and nail and pad care packages, she also offers puppy familiarisation sessions to help nervous young dogs become comfortable with a grooming environment.
She also offers dermal therapy baths and a mobile Emmi pet teeth cleaning service.
To support the new independent business, book a session with Lisa by calling her on 07713240664 or via her website.