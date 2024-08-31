A DARTS playing father and son have set their sights on raising money for a charity that helped family friends.
The charity, which provides holistic palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families, offered tremendous support to Andrew Humphreys, his partner Cerys, daughter Maisie and younger sibling Nel, who was born after an extremely difficult pregnancy at Singleton hospital on 1 June, 2023.
Nel and Cerys spent a week in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit before moving to the special care baby unit in Glangwili.
The family knew Nel would be born with a cleft lip and possibly palate but despite all of the scares during the pregnancy they were reassured that there was nothing further to worry about having had extensive scans and tests.
When Nel was five weeks old their lives were flipped upside down when they were told that she has a very rare chromosome disease, Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, which is a life limiting condition which effects 1 in 50,000.
Cerys said: “We were suddenly in a world we didn't know existed, constant hospital appointments and many professionals and agencies involved.
“It was, and can still be very overwhelming and has affected the whole family with Nel often using her open access at Bronglais Hospital where the staff on Angharad Ward have been brilliant.”
She added: “We were aware of Tŷ Hafan from previous charity events but didn't know the extent of the work and support they offer, until we needed it ourselves.
“Maisie (10) wanted to take on challenges to raise money for Tŷ Hafan.
“Tŷ Hafan is a beautiful charity that has been so supportive to us but relies heavily on fundraising.
“Once we completed our challenges over summer this year we were left still wanting to do more.
“We have now set up Byddin Gymreig Nel, friends of Tŷ Hafan with the aim to raise as much money for Tŷ Hafan as possible.”
As this is such a worthy cause and the family being close friends, Martin and Keenan wanted to see what they could do to assist and decided to take on the 1,000,000 point darts challenge at the Gogerddan Arms in Llanbadarn on Friday starting at 6pm.