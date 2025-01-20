Police are appealing for information to find a missing 29-year-old Gwynedd man.
North Wales Police are appealing to the public to help them find a man called Nathan Raymond Williams. They have been sharing their appeal for information on social media since Saturday, 18 January.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “North Wales Police have concerns for 29 year old Nathan Raymond Williams who was last seen on Monday, 13 January at his home address in Bangor.
“Nathan has links in the Gwynedd North area, mainly in Bangor.
“Any sightings or information, please contact us on 101 or webchat quoting iTrace reference number 49609.”
Have you seen Nathan, or do you have any information about him? Please contact police if so.