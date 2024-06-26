Police are appealing for information following reports of a burglary at a Gwynedd school.
North Wales Police received a report of a burglary at Porthmadog’s Ysgol Borth y Gest.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information surrounding a burglary at Ysgol Borth y Gest sometime after 4pm on Monday, 24 June and 8am Tuesday, 25th June.
“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation can contact police via our website, by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting reference 24000558353.”