Police have been visiting Dolgellau this week as part of a national campaign to tackle knife crime.
PCSO Shannon and PC Tom from Dolgellau Policing Team visited a number of businesses in the Gwynedd town.
“We were pleased see all businesses operating the challenge 25 initiative,”, the PCSO’s said.
“As part of Op Sceptre we are also encouraging encouraging the public to hand in unwanted knives & offensive weapons to amnesty bins located throughout the force.
“It is an offence to carry a knife or dangerous weapon in public, don’t fall into the trap that ‘everyone is carrying a knife’ or ‘carrying a knife is good for protection’ we need to stamp out knife crime for good.”