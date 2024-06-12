Nestled amongst the beautiful coastline and countryside of the Llyn Peninsula is a unique charity shop that has raised over £53,000 for north Wales’ only children’s hospice.
Run by primary school teaching assistant and lollipop lady Mair Jones at her home in the shadows of Garn Fadryn, is Cwt Gobaith, a shop of pre-loved treasures run from a small shed, or Cwt in Welsh.
The unique little shop, which benefits Tŷ Gobaith, was set up during the pandemic when Mair mentioned to her husband, Arthur, that she would like a shed. Days later, Arthur, a builder by trade, surprised her with a new shed on their driveway.
Explaining how she learnt of the hospice and what inspired her to start fundraising, Mair said: “I sadly lost my mother and brother in the same year, aged just 60 and 39.
“In their honour we did the Memory Walk in London, but the money we raised seemed to be going so far away and we wanted also to help local causes.
“I was introduced to Tŷ Gobaith’s work in about 2006 and since then have held many fundraising days at our home, with tea and cakes. 120 people came on one day, but then the pandemic hit and brought a stop to those gatherings.”
It was there in 2021 that Mair opened Cwt Gobaith with some donated homewares and clothes for people to buy out in the fresh air, socially distanced and with an honesty box for payment.
The idea grew quickly with Mair soon receiving bags and bags of donations to sell and the shop becoming a real hit in the rural community with locals and visitors alike.
Mair said: “Without the community I couldn’t do it. People are taking pride in it and enjoy helping such a worthy cause.
“We have had great support and even visits from a bus of school children and Merched Y Wawr.
“Clothes and children’s toys are the best selling items. Last Christmas we handmade 340 wreaths which all sold.”
Over the years the Jones family’s efforts for good causes have raised over £100,000 for several charities – but this is not their only brilliant achievement.
In 2023 Mair was honoured with investiture into the Gorsedd of Bards at the National Eisteddfod in Boduan, and also invited for tea at Buckingham Palace just three days before King Charles’ coronation.
“I cried when I received the letters from the Palace and Gorsedd,” said Mair.
“Going to Buckingham Palace was wonderful but entering the Gorsedd at an eisteddfod on the Llyn was very special and a true honour.”
The Cwt has become so popular that in fine weather, Mair and Arthur also fill rails and tables of clothes outside alongside the Aladdin’s cave of homewares and toys.
Jenny Roberts, Gwynedd area fundraiser for Tŷ Gobaith, said: “Cwt Gobaith is an inspirational idea and is so well supported.
“We can’t thank Mair and the community enough for their efforts.
“Every penny raised will help us to continue on our mission of reaching every local family and child in need of care, respite and support.”
You can find Cwt Gobaith at Gwelfor, just outside Llaniestyn, LL53 8PS.
Hope House
Hope House Children's Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales. They have two hospices - Hope House in Oswestry and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy.
Their dedicated teams support families from diagnosis, throughout the lifetime of their child and beyond. They are there for every mum, dad, brother and sister.
At the end of a child's life they are there to make sure their final moments are as comfortable as possible and that their family says goodbye in their own way and in their own time.
They are also there to comfort families and offer bereavement support, whether they’ve cared for their child during their illness, or they have turned to them after their child's sudden death through any circumstances at all.
It costs £7.5 million every year to run their services. Approximately two month’s income comes from statutory sources and for the other 10 months of the year they are dependent on public support.